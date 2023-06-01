DeAndre Hopkins Rumors: Cowboys, Jets Not Pursuing WR; Patriots Eyeing Contract

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

As veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins remains a free agent following last week's release from the Arizona Cardinals, it sounds like the market of teams interested in signing him is dwindling.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported on Thursday's episode of Get Up that the New York Jets are "not interested" in Hopkins at the moment, and she added "I don't get the sense that he is an option" for the Dallas Cowboys. She also noted that the Buffalo Bills are "not all in" on pursuing Hopkins, though they are continuing to monitor his situation.

Russini noted that at this point in the process, the decision lies in Hopkins' hands, but she named one team that remains in the market for his services.

"It's really gonna come down to what he prefers and what he wants, as there are several teams, including the New England Patriots, who are interested in DeAndre Hopkins, and we're gonna see over the next few weeks Hopkins taking visits with different teams, and he's gonna make a decision on what's best for him," Russini said.

The 30-year-old is coming off his second straight season with under 1,000 receiving yards after he missed a total of eight games in 2022, six of which were caused by a suspension for violating the performance-enhancing drug policy. However, he still led the Cardinals with 717 yards while adding 64 receptions and three touchdowns in his nine appearances.

Whichever team lands the five-time Pro Bowler will be getting a player who is likely motivated to show he can still be one of the top receivers in the game.