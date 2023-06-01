Tom Brady 'Always Pulling for' Patriots, Excited for Week 1 Gillette Stadium Tribute

Johnny Louis/Getty Images

He may be retired, but the Patriot way still runs through Tom Brady's veins.

Even though he didn't finish his career in New England, he still has a special place in his heart for the organization that took a chance on him and where he spent the first 20 years of his illustrious career.

Brady, 45, was interviewed during a SportsCenter segment Thursday and talked about his love for the Patriots and his excitement about being honored by the team this upcoming season in their Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I want to go back there and see the fans, I want to see my teammates," Brady said. "I went back there one time and it was in opposing uniform, which was different type of welcoming, although people were very polite. But I'll be able to go back there in a different frame of mind.

"... And I'm always pulling for the Patriots. It's a great organization. I got so many friends there still. My kids were born in Boston. I have so many incredible memories of my time there and it's a great gesture by the organization.

Brady also went on to reaffirm his retirement plans by saying that he's "certain" that he won't be coming back next season.

In his 20 years in New England, Brady won his first six Super Bowls and solidified himself as the greatest quarterback to ever play the game. He also won three MVPs, was a a five-time All-Pro and 14-time Pro Bowler.

A rift between Brady and coach Bill Belichick led to the signal-caller leaving in 2020 and signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who he won a Super Bowl with the following season and spent the last three seasons of his career with.

Since then Brady has gone on record saying that although the two didn't always see eye-to-eye, he couldn't have had a better partner throughout his career than Belichick.

Brady retired as the NFL's record holder in quarterback wins (251), passing attempts (12,050), completions (7,753), passing touchdowns (649) and passing yards (89,214).