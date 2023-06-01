J.K. Dobbins Questions Ravens Future in Cryptic Tweet; Wants to Retire in Baltimore

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins wants to spend his entire career in Baltimore, but it appears he's unsure if that will happen.

Dobbins, who is under contract with the Ravens through the 2023 campaign, tweeted a cryptic message Thursday, appearing to state that his future with the franchise is looking murky.

The 24-year-old was selected by the Ravens in the second round of the 2020 draft out of Ohio State, and he has been a key piece in the backfield for the franchise despite missing all of the 2021 campaign with a torn ACL.

During his 2020 rookie season, Dobbins rushed for 805 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games. He also caught 18 passes for 120 yards.

Returning from the torn ACL in 2022, he rushed for 520 yards and two scores in eight games, in addition to catching seven passes for 42 yards and one touchdown.

Dobbins enters the 2023 season as Baltimore's top running back, headlining a group that includes Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, Keaton Mitchell and Owen Wright. Considering he's without a contract extension, 2023 is going to be a big year for the veteran to prove his worth.