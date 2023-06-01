Cowboys' Mike McCarthy on DeAndre Hopkins Rumors: 'Really Like the Look of Our Group'

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Any team with a need at wide receiver has been linked to DeAndre Hopkins since his release from the Arizona Cardinals, including the Dallas Cowboys.

However, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was coy about the franchise's potential interest in the veteran while speaking with reporters Thursday.

"I really like the look of our group," McCarthy said.

The Cardinals released Hopkins last week after three seasons together. His future in Glendale had been up in the air since the end of the 2022 campaign as he was set to carry a $30.75 million cap hit in 2023.

Prior to his release, Hopkins had been included in seemingly endless trade rumors, but he's now eligible to sign anywhere as a free agent.

The Cowboys would have made sense as a potential destination for Hopkins before they acquired Brandin Cooks in a trade with the Houston Texans. But with Cooks alongside CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, there isn't a huge need for Hopkins in Dallas.

Still, there's no denying Hopkins will be a difference-maker for a championship contender in 2023.

The 30-year-old, who has posted six seasons of 1,000-plus receiving yards, is coming off a solid 2022 campaign in which he caught 64 passes for 717 yards and three touchdowns in nine games on a Cardinals squad that was one of the worst in the NFL.

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs have been most heavily linked to Hopkins this offseason. However, the New England Patriots have also been mentioned as a possible destination for the veteran.

With OTAs having already begun and training camp quickly approaching, all eyes will be on Hopkins until he makes a decision.