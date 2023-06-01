Will Levis Talks His Fantasy League Punishments; Loser Had to Eat Uncooked Hot Dogs

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis is no stranger to consuming strange food and drink items, so it would make sense his fantasy league would have food-based punishments for the loser.

Speaking to Matthew Berry of NBC Sports and Rotoworld, Levis said one league he's been in for several years required the loser from last season to eat an entire package of uncooked hot dogs in a live video on Instagram.

Levis, who said he's never finished in last place, noted the person who lost the league didn't follow through with their punishment.

The 23-year-old had a couple of viral moments during his college career when he ate a banana with the peel still on it and drank a cup of coffee after pouring mayonnaise into it.

Levis did explain to reporters after he was drafted by the Titans the coffee-mayonnaise pairing isn't a normal drink for him: "Nah, that's just a stupid thing I did that I thought was funny. I don't actually do it. I'm a one-cream, one-sugar type of guy."

It's probably a good thing the loser didn't follow through with the hot-dog punishment. Even though they are technically precooked before going in the package, there's still bacteria in them when they are cold that can lead to health problems.