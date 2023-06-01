Travis Kelce Tabs Chiefs, Bills, Dolphins as DeAndre Hopkins' Potential Landing Spots

Michael Owens/Getty Images

If you believe Travis Kelce, there are four teams that stand out as potential landing spots for DeAndre Hopkins.

On the New Heights podcast (starts at 36:17 mark), the Kansas City Chiefs tight end cited his own team, as well as the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars as the most likely destinations for the five-time Pro Bowler.

It wouldn't be a surprise if the Chiefs or Bills end up winning the race to sign Hopkins.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported they were the only teams that had "substantive" trade talks with the Arizona Cardinals, but Hopkins' contract was a stumbling block for both clubs.

Given how often Hopkins was used in the slot last season, he would be a fit for a Dolphins team that already has Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on the outside.

Cedrick Wilson Jr., who signed a three-year contract in free agency last offseason, does have an $8 million cap hit that could make it difficult to add another wide receiver. It's unclear what Hopkins wants to be paid on his next contract, but Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported last week he "expects to secure a significant contract on the open market."

The Jaguars stand out among the teams cited by Kelce because they have the most cap space of the four clubs. The Bills and Chiefs rank 30th and 32nd, respectively, in available cap space.

Miami is sandwiched between the Bills and Chiefs at No. 31 on that list, but that will change on Friday when the post-June 1 cuts are accounted for.

Jacksonville has $11.9 million available and is an ascending team after making the playoffs last season. The addition of Calvin Ridley gives Trevor Lawrence a potential No. 1 option on the outside, and Christian Kirk led the team with 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022.

Unless the Jaguars think Hopkins can still be an impact receiver on the outside, he would be redundant because Kirk is at his best operating out of the slot.

Until it becomes clear what kind of contract Hopkins wants, it's hard to nail down any potential club as a favorite to sign him. If teams weren't willing to trade for him on an expensive deal, it would seem unlikely he can land a lucrative deal at this point in the offseason.