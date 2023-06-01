NCAA Softball Championships 2023: Dates, TV Schedule, Times, Bracket and More

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

The Oklahoma Sooners will try to become the second team to ever earn a three-peat at the 2023 Women's College World Series.

The two-time reigning champions head into Oklahoma City on a 48-game winning streak, which is the longest in NCAA softball history.

The top-seeded Sooners are 11-3 in the WCWS during their title reign. They lost once inside USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium last year and are the favorite to win the eight-team tournament.

The rest of the field is full of national seeds, all of which could make a case to win the WCWS, but the one flaw in all of those plans is containing Oklahoma's offense.

Oklahoma leads Division 1 with a .372 team batting average and 8.39 runs per game.

Bracket and Schedule

—The WCWS begins Thursday with double-elimination play.

—The best-of-three championship series is scheduled for June 7-9.

—The minimum number of games the champion has to win is five—three wins to get to the championship and two in the title series.

—NCAA.com has the full schedule and bracket, which is split into two groups of four programs.

Preview

Oklahoma has been the overwhelming power in college softball for the last few seasons.

The Sooners crushed their competition with their unmatched offense and lost just once this season, a 4-3 defeat to Baylor on February 19.

The No. 1 overall seed went 6-0 against the WCWS participants. The Sooners outscored those opponents 42-14. They beat Washington, Utah and Stanford in nonconference play and swept Oklahoma State in a Big 12 series.

Oklahoma outscored its NCAA tournament foes 55-12 over five games. Only Clemson in Game 2 of the Norman super regional got close to upsetting the Sooners.

The defense and pitching do not get mentioned as much as the offense when discussing Oklahoma's dominance, but the Sooners also lead the nation with 32 shutouts.

Alabama and Tennessee recorded 43 shutouts between them, so there is some hope that the winner of the all-SEC first-round matchup could challenge the Sooners.

The bottom of the bracket with Florida State, Oklahoma State, Washington and Utah will likely carry more drama, especially if Oklahoma controls the top half.

Utah entered the NCAA tournament as the hot team. The Utes won the Pac-12 tournament and took three straight games in their host regional. They used 10-1 and 7-2 wins over San Diego State to overcome a deficit in the super regional round.

Utah and Washington should produce the closest first-round game. Only one of their four previous meetings this season was decided by more than two runs.

Washington comes into Oklahoma City off consecutive shutouts over Louisiana and with one concession of more than three runs in six NCAA tournament games.

Florida State and Oklahoma State flexed a similar dominance in the first two rounds. FSU conceded just seven runs in six games on home soil, while OK State allowed three runs in five contests.

The team that emerges from the bottom half could have a bunch of one-run victories on its resume because of all the great pitching staffs in that portion of the bracket.



Oklahoma State, Stanford, Tennessee and Utah are all vying for their first NCAA softball championship. Alabama, Florida State and Washington are after their second titles.

Oklahoma's six national championships are more than the rest of the WCWS field has combined.