Video: MMA Fighter Mike Dragich Wrestles 10-Foot Alligator Outside Florida School

Fabio Teixeira/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

In a moment that would make Happy Gilmore proud, mixed martial artist Mike Dragich wrestled an alligator to protect a group of students.

Per TMZ Sports, Dragich assisted Florida fire and rescue officials to wrangle the reptile that was outside an elementary school in Jacksonville.

Dragich initially tried to grab the alligator by the tail, but when that was unsuccessful he hooked it with a catch pole and got it contained with the help of fire-and-rescue workers.

"I said it before, I felt like Batman, for real, you know, I show up. I walk out," Dragich told Fox 35 in Orlando. "There are a lot of comments saying I look like Stone Cold walking up to this alligator."

This is apparently nothing new for Dragich, whose Instagram page contains several videos of him locked in battles with various gators.

Dragich has a 2-2 record in four amateur MMA fights. He most recently defeated Jaguar West via first-round TKO at Premier Fight League 35 on Dec. 10.

No matter what he does for the rest of his fighting career, though, Dragich will almost certainly be known as the man who helped get an alligator away from an elementary school.