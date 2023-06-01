Video: MMA Fighter Mike Dragich Wrestles 10-Foot Alligator Outside Florida School

X

    Adam WellsJune 1, 2023

    RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - MAY 21 : A view of an alligator next to a river in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on May 21, 2023. Alligators live in the midst of pollution and domestic waste in rivers at the west of the city. International Biodiversity Day, that is celebrated on May 22, was established by the United Nations (UN) in 1992. Its main objective is to make the world's population aware of how important it is to preserve biodiversity. (Photo by Fabio Teixeira/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
    Fabio Teixeira/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    In a moment that would make Happy Gilmore proud, mixed martial artist Mike Dragich wrestled an alligator to protect a group of students.

    Per TMZ Sports, Dragich assisted Florida fire and rescue officials to wrangle the reptile that was outside an elementary school in Jacksonville.

    Dragich initially tried to grab the alligator by the tail, but when that was unsuccessful he hooked it with a catch pole and got it contained with the help of fire-and-rescue workers.

    "I said it before, I felt like Batman, for real, you know, I show up. I walk out," Dragich told Fox 35 in Orlando. "There are a lot of comments saying I look like Stone Cold walking up to this alligator."

    This is apparently nothing new for Dragich, whose Instagram page contains several videos of him locked in battles with various gators.

    Dragich has a 2-2 record in four amateur MMA fights. He most recently defeated Jaguar West via first-round TKO at Premier Fight League 35 on Dec. 10.

    No matter what he does for the rest of his fighting career, though, Dragich will almost certainly be known as the man who helped get an alligator away from an elementary school.

