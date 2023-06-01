NFL Exec on QB Contracts: 'A Lot of Mediocre' Players Are Getting 'A Lot of Money'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The value of NFL quarterbacks has gotten to a point where even the mid-tier players are making more money than the top stars at other premium positions.

One team executive told The Athletic's Jeff Howe there are "a lot of mediocre quarterbacks who are getting paid a lot of money" in a league where the salary cap puts constraints on how much clubs can spend.

There's no dispute quarterbacks have an outsized impact on the success or failure of their teams. It's probably the single-biggest reason teams chase players at the position, whether in free agency or the draft, at a rate that far outpaces every other spot on the roster.

Daniel Jones went from having his $22.4 million fifth-year option on his rookie contract declined to signing a four-year, $160 million deal ($40 million AAV) with the New York Giants in the span of 11 months.

Derek Carr signed a four-year, $150 million contract with the New Orleans Saints after being released in February following a mediocre season with the Las Vegas Raiders.

It's easy to explain both of those deals. Jones had a breakout 2022 season, led the Giants to the playoffs and finished sixth in ESPN's QBR metric.

The Saints are still trying to win with their current core and have struggled to replace Drew Brees since he retired after the 2020 season. Carr isn't the most exciting quarterback, but he's averaged nearly 4,000 passing yards and 24 touchdowns per year with a 64.6 completion percentage in nine seasons.

There are 14 quarterbacks earning at least $30 million per season. Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams and Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins are the only non-quarterbacks making at least $30 million per season on their current contracts.

The nature of playing in a league where the salary cap increases every year—with the exception of the 2021 season, since NFL revenues were down the previous year due to the COVID-19 pandemic—means player salaries at every position are going to go up.

Given the high premium teams place on just having stability at quarterback, it's not a surprise to see the price for second- and third-tier players at the position increase.