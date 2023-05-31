Rams DC Raheem Morris Assists in Saving Drowning 3-Year-Old After NFL Training

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris credits the team's recent CPR, AED and first aid training for teaching him the proper protocols that helped him save a three-year-old's life.

Morris and his family were at the Encore Las Vegas over the weekend when he saw a three-year-old boy drowning in the hotel pool. The boy was taken out of the pool by his father and had no pulse when lifeguards began performing CPR.

Morris rushed over to see how he could help before running to grab an automated external defibrillator (AED).

"I saw people calling 911 so my first question was, where is the AED?" Morris told ESPN's Paolo Uggetti. "When I got back, we had a doctor on site that was able to start the compressions. I was able to hand the AED to him, get it open for him, put the pads on the child, and he ended up being OK."

Raheem's wife Nicole wrote on Instagram that the boy was discharged from the hospital 24 hours after the incident (h/t ESPN).

"I'm just thankful I knew what to do," Morris said. "You just never know when you're going to need that stuff."

Life-saving techniques, such as CPR and the use of an AED, have become the center of attention in the NFL after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in January.

In addition to the Rams, other teams to have completed CPR training this offseason include the Bills and Carolina Panthers.