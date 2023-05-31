Heat's Erik Spoelstra Unfazed by Denver Altitude, Would Play 'at the Top of Everest'

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The city of Denver sits around 5,280 feet above sea level, which can lead to shortness of breath pretty quickly for people not accustomed to moving around in that altitude.

But not only did Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra disregard that potential advantage for the Nuggets ahead of the NBA Finals, he also said his team would be ready to play at...oh, about 29,000 feet, give or take.

"We're not even getting into any of that stuff. Our guys are in great shape. They're ready to compete. If Denver wants to tip this thing off at the top of Everest, we'll do that," he told reporters. "This thing is going to be decided between the four lines. They've also got to come back to Miami, if you want to make it about that. We'll turn off the air conditioning, they've got to play in 90-degree humidity."

There is a touch of irony in the coach—who will be mostly sitting and occasionally pacing the sidelines—disregarding the very real effects higher altitudes can have on breathing. And Miami's real advantage might be its distracting nightlife between games, not so much its humidity.

But Spoelstra's point stands—the Heat aren't going to give themselves any potential excuses as they chase a title. The job is to go out and win, no matter the conditions.