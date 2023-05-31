Cowboys' Kicker Search Includes 'Anybody Else on Earth' Not on Team, ST Coach Says

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are still in the market for a kicker this summer after letting Brett Maher exit in free agency following a disastrous postseason appearance, and special teams coordinator John Fassel said the franchise is considering all options.

"Anybody else on earth who is not on the team right now is under consideration," Fassel said, per ESPN's Todd Archer. "That's everybody really."

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy mentioned that even kickers in the XFL and USFL are under consideration. Fassel added that Robbie Gould, Ryan Succop and Mason Crosby are also being looked at.

It became clear that the Cowboys would be moving on from Maher this offseason after owner Jerry Jones told reporters in February that the franchise would be starting over at kicker in 2023.

Maher had a solid regular season with America's Team in 2022, making 29 of 32 field-goal attempts and 50 of 53 extra-point attempts in 17 games. He also averaged 65.1 yards on kickoffs.

However, Maher's postseason was abysmal as he missed four of five extra-point attempts in a 31-14 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card Round, becoming the first player in NFL history to miss three-plus extra points in a single playoff game.

The 33-year-old also missed another extra-point attempt in a divisional-round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

With OTAs having already begun and training camp inching closer, it would be best if the Cowboys find a new kicker soon, otherwise they'll be relying on Tristan Vizcaino in 2023.