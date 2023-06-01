Buying or Selling Fantasy Football's Most Polarizing Players for 2023 NFL Season

5 of 10

Given everything that J.K. Dobbins has been through the past couple of years, it's understandable that some fantasy managers are leery of trusting him in 2023. Dobbins missed all of the 2021 season with a torn ACL and then needed another procedure on his knee last year. All told, Dobbins has played in just eight games the past two years, barely surpassing 500 rushing yards.

However, Dobbins put together a strong finish to 2022, and Ravens general manager Eric Decosta said at the 2023 Combine that he expects Dobbins to carry that over into 2023.

"J.K. finished strong. I'm really, really impressed with his passion, his work ethic, the way that he battled back from a very, very serious knee injury," he said. "It was very impressive to me to see how he really kind of matured over the course of the season. He came back from that second procedure surgery that he had, and he started to really look like that old J.K., which is extremely exciting for the organization. And we fully expect J.K. to have a great year this year."

As Matt Santarelli wrote for Player Profiler, that strong finish included impressive numbers in several advanced metrics—something he's been doing since before he ever entered the NFL.

"Dobbins tested off the charts with a 99th-percentile 40-yard dash (running a 4.32 at the combine) and owns a 96th-percentile Speed Score via Player Profiler," he said. "He runs hard and has the top-end speed and efficiency metrics to get into the open field. Even coming off the major knee injury, and only playing in eight games last year, Dobbins ranked No. 4 in True Yards Per Carry. Not only was he consistent, but he also ranked No. 31 in total Evaded Tackles in those eight games. Adding in his No. 5 ranked Juke Rate makes his metrics more sustainable."

Dobbins has averaged almost six yards per carry to this point in his career. If he's healthy and the touches are there in 2023, a top-10 season could be in the offing.

Verdict: Buy