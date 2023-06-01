Buying or Selling Fantasy Football's Most Polarizing Players for 2023 NFL Season

Buying or Selling Fantasy Football's Most Polarizing Players for 2023 NFL SeasonJune 1, 2023
Now that Memorial Day has come and gone, it's unofficially summertime. And that means it's unofficially also fantasy draft season.
Over the next few months, dozens of articles will be written (many by me) extolling the virtues of some players. Warning against the dangers of others. Calling out sleepers and values and busts, oh my!
And here's the thing. Approximately all those articles will disagree with one another to some extent. There are some players the fantasy community are in near lock-step about. And others for whom disagreement abounds.
It's that latter group we're taking a look at here. Examining 10 of the most polarizing players in fantasy football this year—and whether each is more breakout or bust.
Fantasy Scoring Data courtesy of FFToday
Average Draft Position Data courtesy of Rotowire.
Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
ADP: QB8
In each of the past two seasons, fantasy managers have been let down by Lamar Jackson. Last year, a knee injury cut his season short. In 2021, it was a bone bruise in his ankle. Those injuries have soured some on the 2019 NFL MVP.
But as Pat Fitzmaurice of Fantasy Pros wrote, when healthy Jackson offers the kind of rushing upside that can make a massive difference in fantasy leagues.
"Jackson has been a lethal running threat throughout his career, averaging 63.4 rushing yards per game over his five NFL seasons," he said. "Jackson will be playing for new, pass-friendlier offensive coordinator Todd Monken after the Ravens parted ways with Greg Roman. Even with the uncertainty and the recent injuries, Jackson is still an upper-echelon fantasy quarterback capable of a QB1 finish."
It's not just that rushing ability. Or the addition of Monken as offensive coordinator. The Ravens signed Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency and drafted Zay Flowers in the first round of April's NFL Draft. Combined with Rashod Bateman and tight end Mark Andrews, Jackson has the best collection of pass-catching talent around him of his career.
Bleacher Report's own Alex Kay believes all the ingredients are there for one of Jackson's best-ever seasons.
"That additional firepower combined with new offensive coordinator Todd Monken's arrival from Georgia may result in a career-best passing display from the 26-year-old signal-caller," he said.
If that's the case, Jackson is going to win people leagues.
VERDICT: Buy
Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
ADP: RB9
After losing his entire rookie season to a foot injury, Travis Etienne finally got to show what he could do in 2022—and it was rather a lot.
Once veteran James Robinson was shipped to New York, Etienne took over as the Jaguars' lead back—and he answered the call. For the season, Etienne topped 1,200 yards on the ground, added another 316 yards on 35 catches, averaged over five yards a carry and scored five touchdowns.
Etienne finished the season 17th among running backs in PPR points, and given his low-end RB1 ADP, many fantasy managers expect Etienne's star to continue to rise.
However, as ESPN's Michael DiRocco reported, the Jaguars have taken steps to lessen Etienne's workload in 2023. The Jaguars signed D'Ernest Johnson in free agency, and used a third-round pick to select Auburn bruiser Tank Bigsby in the third round.
For Etienne's part, he said he's glad to have the help.
"I feel like it keeps the wear and tear off my body," said Etienne. "I don't have to go and bang myself up each and every play. I've got somebody else to take a couple licks off of me and I love that."
From an NFL perspective, it could be a good thing for the Jaguars. But with Bigsby likely to siphon some goal-line and short-yardage work and Johnson serving as a change-of-pace back, it's difficult to see where the spike in production is going to come from that Etienne will need to justify his ADP.
Verdict: Sell
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos
ADP: WR22
The 2022 season was an ugly one for the Denver Broncos, but the play of wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was a bright spot. Jeudy came up just short of 1,000 yards in his third season, hauling in 67 passes for 972 yards and six scores.
While speaking to reporters, Jeudy said that he expects bigger and brighter days to be ahead for both the Broncos and himself.
"In football, I know you go through things," Jeudy said, "so I don't let it hold me down because I know there's better days ahead. I know I'm going to get to where I need to go. It's on God's timing, so I'm not really too stressed about it."
There are reasons for optimism in 2023. The arrival of new head coach Sean Payton should help energize one of the NFL's worst offenses from a year ago. Frankly, Russell Wilson's level of play has nowhere to go but up after a disastrous 2022. Trade rumors about Jeudy turned into the team picking up his option for 2024.
Many fantasy managers are still leery of Jeudy—he's coming off draft boards as a low-end WR2. But Elie Gaffen of TWSN sees a big-time breakout coming for Jeudy this year.
"This is only the beginning of a whole new player that we see for the next few years," Gaffen said. "We're about to see Jeudy dominate the NFL, and it starts this season. I have extremely high expectations for Jeudy just as I did last season, but with all the improvements they made around him combined with the Broncos' commitment to him, he should excel beyond all presumptions."
"Dominating the NFL," may be pushing it. But there's real value here.
Verdict: Buy
Darren Waller, TE, New York Giants
ADP: TE7
There's a fair amount of enthusiasm surrounding New York Giants tight end Darren Waller in some fantasy circles. That enthusiasm extends to Waller's new team, as well—Giants quarterback Daniel Jones gushed about Waller while speaking to reporters at OTAs.
"You hear about most guys, and you see them in the program and they're listed as 6-6 when they're really like 6-4 or 6-5," Jones said. "But he's like a true 6-6. He's a true 250, 260 (pounds) and can fly and can run, can run all the routes. He's just an impressive athlete. And, yeah, he's just been locked in. You can tell it's important to him. He's put a lot of effort into learning stuff and getting caught up and it has been fun working with him."
To be clear, the upside is there with Waller. If he can recapture past form as what could conceivably be the No. 1 option in New York's passing game, he could post elite fantasy numbers without the elite price tag. Be a league-winner.
But Tyler Loechner of FTN isn't convinced that either of those things will come to pass.
"Waller has missed 13 games over the last two seasons and now finds himself in a new home with the New York Giants," he said. "He hasn't been game-breaking since 2020, and he's only been a high-level fantasy TE in two of his seven years in the league. Many people say the Giants WR/TE room is wide open for targets, but I'm not convinced it is. Saquon Barkley, Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard and Wan'Dale Robinson all return, as does fellow TE Daniel Bellinger. The team also added Parris Campbell and drafted rookie WR Jalin Hyatt. None of those players is elite by any stretch, and it's not unreasonable to think Waller will be among the team leaders in targets, but it's quite a deep cast."
The 30-year-old is a prime example of the dangers of chasing past successes.
Verdict: Sell
J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens
ADP: RB20
Given everything that J.K. Dobbins has been through the past couple of years, it's understandable that some fantasy managers are leery of trusting him in 2023. Dobbins missed all of the 2021 season with a torn ACL and then needed another procedure on his knee last year. All told, Dobbins has played in just eight games the past two years, barely surpassing 500 rushing yards.
However, Dobbins put together a strong finish to 2022, and Ravens general manager Eric Decosta said at the 2023 Combine that he expects Dobbins to carry that over into 2023.
"J.K. finished strong. I'm really, really impressed with his passion, his work ethic, the way that he battled back from a very, very serious knee injury," he said. "It was very impressive to me to see how he really kind of matured over the course of the season. He came back from that second procedure surgery that he had, and he started to really look like that old J.K., which is extremely exciting for the organization. And we fully expect J.K. to have a great year this year."
As Matt Santarelli wrote for Player Profiler, that strong finish included impressive numbers in several advanced metrics—something he's been doing since before he ever entered the NFL.
"Dobbins tested off the charts with a 99th-percentile 40-yard dash (running a 4.32 at the combine) and owns a 96th-percentile Speed Score via Player Profiler," he said. "He runs hard and has the top-end speed and efficiency metrics to get into the open field. Even coming off the major knee injury, and only playing in eight games last year, Dobbins ranked No. 4 in True Yards Per Carry. Not only was he consistent, but he also ranked No. 31 in total Evaded Tackles in those eight games. Adding in his No. 5 ranked Juke Rate makes his metrics more sustainable."
Dobbins has averaged almost six yards per carry to this point in his career. If he's healthy and the touches are there in 2023, a top-10 season could be in the offing.
Verdict: Buy
Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
ADP: WR6
This should liven up the comments.
Yes, by just about any objective measure, Davante Adams' first season in Las Vegas was a rousing success. Adams led the AFC in targets, ranked seventh in receptions and third in receiving yards and PPR fantasy points.
Other than that, he was just OK.
However, that damage was done with Adams catching passes from old college teammate Derek Carr. This year, Jimmy Garoppolo will be the quarterback in Vegas, and while Adams has shown the ability to thrive with different quarterbacks in the past, Nick Makowitz of FTN wrote that Garoppolo's limitations as a passer could be a bridge too far for even Adams to traverse.
"Since 2016, Davante Adams has finished inside the top eight at wide receiver in total fantasy points or fantasy points per game in every season," he said. "In each of the last two years, he's finished as the WR3 with two different teams and several different quarterbacks. So, why will 2023 be different? Adams has played predominantly with Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr the last two seasons, both of whom typically rank in the top half of the league in aDOT. His new quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, ranked 30th among qualified quarterbacks in aDOT last season and is still dealing with foot problems that came about last December. Without the deep ball, Adams can still be a great fantasy asset, especially in full point PPR, but his 100-yard, multi-touchdown upside could be limited."
Adams is a great receiver, to be sure. But he's more likely to finish outside the top-12 than inside the top-five.
Verdict: Sell
Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons
ADP: TE6
There isn't a tight end in the NFL who will inspire the stink-eye from fantasy managers more quickly than Kyle Pitts of the Atlanta Falcons. After topping 1,000 receiving yards as a rookie, Pitts' production careened off a cliff in 2022. His 28/356/2 line finished outside the top-30 at the position.
That's not a bust. It's a season-killer given that Pitts was drafted as a top-five option at his position.
To be clear, there are pundits, like the staff at Fantasy Pros, who remain leery of drafting Pitts in 2023.
"Atlanta spent the eighth overall pick on RB Bijan Robinson and it is clear as day they will continue molding their offense to be run-first," they said. "QB Desmond Ridder should provide a slight upgrade for Pitts' receiving prospects this year, but call me a skeptic to think he is suddenly going to break out now. Going in a similar range right now, I'll take Philadelphia's Dallas Goedert ahead of the young Falcon all day."
But for Jacob Gibbs of CBS Sports, the upgrade to Ridder and Pitts' ridiculous physical gifts portend the ascension we expected a year ago.
"Two players have finished a season with a target per route run rate above 28% and an average depth of target above 13 yards over the past five seasons: Julio Jones (2018) Kyle Pitts (2022)," Gibbs said. "If Pitts is able to draw targets at a rate that is anywhere near his 28.5% mark from 2022 in Year 3, he could produce explosive yardage totals while occupying such a downfield-oriented route tree."
Pitts is just too talented to vanish two years in a row. Get in on the bounceback at a discount.
Verdict: Buy
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
ADP: QB6
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is being counted on for some big things in 2023. It's not hard to find a fantasy breakout list with Lawrence's name on it.
The reasons why are pretty plainly evident. Lawrence took a major step forward as a player in his second season. A receiving corps that already included Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and tight end Evan Engram gets Calvin Ridley back in 2023. Doug Pedersen is an excellent offensive head coach.
The ingredients are all there.
However, there are also some who are skeptical of Lawrence's coronation in 2023. For Chris Towers of CBS Sports, the issue is Lawrence's relatively pedestrian fantasy production last season.
"Lawrence took a big step forward in his second season, upping his yards per attempt from 6.0 to 7.0 and his touchdown rate from 2.0% to 4.3%, and expecting another leap isn't unreasonable," he said. "But his early ADP has him going at the Round 3-4 turn as QB6, just ahead of Justin Fields, and I just can't get on board with that. Even with the improvements he made last season, Lawrence was just QB11 in points per game, and even that might be overstating how useful he actually was for Fantasy – he had a five-game stretch where he averaged 28.9 points per game from Weeks 10-15 but had 20-plus points just three times in his other 12 games, including just once in five games after that stretch, including the playoffs. Lawrence is a decent athlete who will make some contributions with his legs, but his passing is going to have to carry most of the weight here, and I'm just not sure I'm ready to bet on him taking yet another big step forward, and that's a must if he is to justify his likely price."
Lawrence as a QB1 is fine. Lawrence as a potential upside play is fine. Lawrence ahead of Justin Fields and even Lamar Jackson? Not fine.
Verdict: Sell
Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ADP: RB26
There are two camps where Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White are concerned. The first believes that any lead back has value in fantasy football. The other camp believes that between the questions at quarterback in Tampa and White's pedestrian numbers last season, that White is nothing to get excited about.
It's not especially difficult to see where Camp No. 2 is coming from. The Buccaneers were dead last in rushing last year. White averaged just 3.7 yards per carry as a rookie. And the downgrade at quarterback from Tom Brady to Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask is—significant.
However, Leonard Fournette is gone now, and the only back of note that the Buccaneers added in the offseason was Chase Edmonds. That opens the door for a heavy workload for White, and some fantasy analysts expect him to take advantage of it.
"White is eager and determined to prove his value as an NFL starter, and Tampa Bay is hoping that he can be the answer they need on offense," Matthew Joseph of TWSN said. "I project that with his new role White will break 1,000 yards for the first time in his career."
For what it's worth, White also caught 50 passes as a rookie, which adds to his value in formats that award a point for receptions. White likely isn't going to be a top-10 back or a league-winner, but if fantasy managers who are proponents of the "Zero RB" draft strategy can get top-20 numbers on the cheap that will make a big difference.
Verdict: Buy
Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
ADP: WR16
Two years ago, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel exploded into fantasy prominence. It wasn't just the 1,405 receiving yards and six scores on 77 catches. Or the six touchdowns. But thanks to 365 more rushing yards and eight scores on the ground, Samuel finished third at the position in PPR points.
For a time last year at least, it appeared Samuel might be on the same track., but injuries caused Samuel to miss four games. But the real killer was the arrival of running back Christian McCaffrey. When McCaffrey arrived, Samuel's role as a rusher all but evaporated. And with Brandon Aiyuk ascending at wide receiver, so did Samuel's downfield targets,
As Derek Brown wrote for Fantasy Pros, what fantasy managers are left with is a dump-off target with rapidly falling fantasy value.
"Samuel's high-leverage role in the San Francisco offense has been vaporized," he said. "He's been regulated to low aDOT empty volume on a run-heavy offense. Without deep targets or a bevy of red zone work to help Samuel's scoring, he'll be an overdrafted WR3 this year. There's no way I'm drafting him as a top-20 receiver in 2023. Bust. Bust. Bust."
The folks drafting Samuel as a top-20 fantasy option are drafting a guy who doesn't exist anymore.
And he's not coming back.
Verdict: Sell
Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year. Follow Gary on Twitter at @IDPSharks.