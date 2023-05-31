Report: Hornets Feel Brandon Miller Better Fit with LaMelo Ball Than Scoot Henderson

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The 2023 NBA draft really begins with the Charlotte Hornets and the No. 2 overall pick, since the San Antonio Spurs will undoubtedly take Victor Wembanyama first.



So, will it be Scott Henderson or Brandon Miller?

Sean Highkin of HoopsHype reported it likely will be the latter:

"I think more draft evaluators that you talk to, and it's not a 100 percent consensus, but the majority of people you talk to like Henderson more than Miller. This is also why Charlotte moving to No. 2 is significant because the rumor at the combine is that they really like Miller and feel like he'll be a better long-term fit with LaMelo Ball."

In HoopsHype's aggregate mock draft, an average of 10 mock drafts from various outlets, Miller is projected to be the No. 2 pick while Henderson falls to No. 3 and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Per Michael Scotto, "Miller's upside reminds NBA executives of Paul George, who noted it took George time to develop his jumper and crossover after being drafted by Indiana. Miller's size and length give him the potential to be a good NBA-level defender with switching capability."

As for Henderson, he might be the top overall pick in a different year and has "left NBA talent evaluators convinced he has All-Star potential as a potential franchise building block and drew comparisons to Russell Westbrook and Derrick Rose," according to Scotto.

Any decision the Hornets make should take into consideration how it will impact LaMelo Ball, the team's young star at point guard. Miller would be a more seamless fit on the wing than Henderson, who like Ball thrives as a primary ball-handler.

Of course, Charlotte's decision will also have major ramifications for the Trail Blazers at No. 3. The Blazers seem likely to seek a trade in hopes of building a contender around Damian Lillard, and Henderson being available at No. 3 might be extremely intriguing to teams considering such a deal.

In most years, much of the intrigue at the draft begins with the top overall pick. But given Wembanyama's generational upside and the difficult decisions facing the Hornets and Blazers, the real intrigue at this year's edition hovers around the Nos. 2 and 3 picks.