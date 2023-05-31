Commanders' Terry McLaurin Praises Sam Howell: QB Has 'A Real Quiet Confidence'

Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders have handed the reins to second-year quarterback Sam Howell for the 2023 season, and he's starting to gain the confidence of his teammates.

Star wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who has played with 10 different quarterbacks since Washington drafted him in 2019, said he sees something in Howell that could allow the 22-year-old to succeed in his first season as the full-time starter.

"I think Sam has a real quiet confidence about him," McLaurin told the team's official site. "He's not gonna tell people what to do, but he knows what he's doing when he gets out on the field."

Howell made one start as a rookie and helped lead the Commanders to a win over the Dallas Cowboys in the regular-season finale. He threw for 169 yards, a touchdown and an interception while also adding a rushing touchdown.

Washington is installing a new offense after hiring former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy to the same position. McLaurin added that he's impressed with how Howell has grasped the offense.

"He's very confident in his ability, and he's not afraid to give guys the opportunity to make plays," McLaurin said. "You can really tell he has a good grasp of playing football, especially for a young guy coming in with a pretty challenging offense."