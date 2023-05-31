Former Yankees Star Alex Rodriguez Diagnosed with Early-Stage Gum Disease

Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Baseball legend Alex Rodriguez disclosed Wednesday he has been diagnosed with early-stage gum disease.

"I just recently went to see my dentist and not thinking anything about any gum disease," he said on CBS Mornings. "And the dentist tells me the news, and then I come to find out over 65 million Americans have this gum disease."

Rodriguez emphasized the need to get regularly checked by a dentist.

