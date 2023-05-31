Fantasy Alert: Breece Hall Could Play Week 1 After Injury; Jets' Saleh 'Optimistic'May 31, 2023
Fantasy managers keeping tabs on New York Jets running back Breece Hall's recovery from a torn ACL got some good news Wednesday.
Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters he is "optimistic" Hall will be ready for Week 1 and he's been clocked running 22 miles per hour on the GPS at practice this week.
Next Gen Stats @NextGenStats
Breece Hall reached a top speed of 21.87 mph on his 62-yd TD run, the fastest speed reached by a ball carrier this season.<br><br>🔹 Expected Yards: 4<br>🔹 Rush Yards Over Expected: +58*<br><br>*Most RYOE by a Jets rusher since Week 5, 2018 (Isaiah Crowell vs DEN, +70)<a href="https://twitter.com/nyjets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nyjets</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TakeFlight?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TakeFlight</a> <a href="https://t.co/iQzp0jDEwK">pic.twitter.com/iQzp0jDEwK</a>
