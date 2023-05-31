Fantasy Alert: Breece Hall Could Play Week 1 After Injury; Jets' Saleh 'Optimistic'

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Fantasy managers keeping tabs on New York Jets running back Breece Hall's recovery from a torn ACL got some good news Wednesday.

Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters he is "optimistic" Hall will be ready for Week 1 and he's been clocked running 22 miles per hour on the GPS at practice this week.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.