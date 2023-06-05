Predictions for Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Top Restricted NBA Free Agents

0 of 5

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Everyone involved in NBA free agency comes prepared for cutthroat negotiations, posturing, uncertainty and stress-induced ulcers. All parties know the process can be unpleasant.

However, even the most steely-eyed executives and well-prepared players squirm a little extra when it comes to restricted free agency.

The whole process seems designed for discomfort.

Start with the novel concept that signing an offer sheet guarantees nothing. Incumbent teams have the right to match any contract their restricted free agent inks with another organization. Sometimes, teams match just to preserve the asset for a future trade, not because they want to retain the player. That's when things can get awkward.

Plus, if a player reaches restricted free agency in the first place, it means he and his team couldn't agree on a deal at any point in the previous year. There's an emotional "are we still cool?" angle to the process that doesn't exist in other transaction types.

Keep that in mind as we lay out predictions for this summer's top restricted free agents, all of whom will draw interest from multiple teams and all of whom should be prepared for a wild ride.