Report: Jon Gruden Visit to Derek Carr, Saints Drew 'No Negative Feedback' from NFL

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The NFL had no problems with Jon Gruden's visit to New Orleans Saints practice last week.

Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the Saints "got no negative feedback" from the league office for bringing in Gruden to help the offense adapt with Derek Carr taking over at quarterback.

Jeff Duncan of the Times-Picayune reported Friday that Gruden was at the Saints' facilities during OTA practices so coaches could "pick his brain about the offensive transition" to a new signal-caller.

Gruden resigned his position as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders five games into the 2021 season.

In October 2021, Ken Belson and Katherine Rosman of the New York Times reported Gruden used racist, misogynistic and anti-gay language in a series of emails to then-Washington general manager Bruce Allen and others over a seven-year period from 2011 to '18.

The emails were uncovered as part of the investigation into allegations of a toxic workplace involving the Commanders and owner Daniel Snyder.

One month after his resignation, Gruden filed a lawsuit against the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell, accusing them of a "malicious and orchestrated campaign" that "sought to destroy the career and reputation" of the 59-year-old.

Per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Nevada State Supreme Court in January granted a request from the NFL to pause Gruden's lawsuit pending the completion of an appeal to challenge a district court's denial of the league's motion to ask for arbitration.

Gruden's attorneys filed a response with the Nevada State Supreme Court in April, per A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports. He was in the fourth season of a 10-year, $100 million contract with the Raiders at the time of his resignation.

Carr signed a four-year, $150 million contract with the Saints in March after being released by the Raiders. Gruden was his head coach for four seasons in Las Vegas prior to resigning.