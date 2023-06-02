What a Team of Remaining 2023 NFL Free Agents Would Look Like

0 of 10

Now that we've reached June, NFL free agency seems like a thing of the past. The league's 32 teams have largely constructed their 90-man rosters for training camp, though some shuffling will inevitably occur in the coming weeks.

Roster movement will largely occur on the back end, as teams look to strengthen depth and identify valuable developmental prospects. In a few cases, however, players will be added to compete for significant and/or starting roles—and several starting-caliber veterans remain available.

To give an idea of just how much talent is still out there, we've constructed a starting lineup of the best free agents who remain available. These choices were based on factors like past production, player potential, upside and projected role.



Would an impromptu expansion team compete for a playoff spot? Probably not, but it might be capable of winning a game or two. Let's dive into what an all-free-agent lineup might look like.

