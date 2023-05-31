Shocking Trade Ideas Patriots Should Pursue Before 2023 Season

0 of 3

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

The New England Patriots' offseason would not be classified as flashy.

They added JuJu Smith-Schuster to likely be the No. 1 wide receiver, but they didn't do much after that at the position.

The Patriots made the practical move to select Christian Gonzalez in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft to shore up their secondary, but they did not make a big offensive splash beyond that.

Bill Belichick and his staff still have all summer to make a shocking move on the trade market to boost the playmaking abilities of their offense.

The offensive success ultimately comes down to Mac Jones, who endured some regression in his second season.

The Patriots should display trust in their starting quarterback going into training camp, but there is one move they could make that could signal a lack of confidence in the 2021 first-round pick.