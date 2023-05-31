Patriots' Position Battles to Watch Ahead of 2023 NFL Season

0 of 3

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New England Patriots have plenty of offensive questions to answer around Mac Jones ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Competitions for the backup running back spot, the No. 3 wide receiver and right tackle could shape the team's success.

The Patriots have to find the right protection for Jones on the opposite end of the offensive line from Trent Brown. Three veteran players are vying for the spot left open by Isaiah Wynn.

The wide receiver hierarchy appears to start with JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeVante Parker, but after that, the depth is a bit murky.

Kendrick Bourne is coming off a bad season, and his roster spot could be in jeopardy if Tyquan Thornton develops as a playmaker.

New England faces a big decision in the backfield as well. It needs to provide support for Rhamondre Stevenson, and that will come in the form of either James Robinson, Ty Montgomery or Pierre Strong Jr.