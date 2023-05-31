NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers' Agent Told Packers to Fire Gutekunst or Trade QB in 2021

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers tried to get Brian Gutekunst fired as general manager of the Green Bay Packers two years ago.

Per The Athletic's Matt Schneidman, Rodgers' agent, David Dunn, called Packers president Mark Murphy early in the 2021 offseason with a request to either fire Gutekunst or trade the then-reigning NFL MVP.

Schneidman asked Rodgers about the situation, but the quarterback deferred to his agent, who didn't respond to a request for comment.

The Packers refused the QB's request, with Gutekunst telling reporters after the first round of the 2021 draft they are "not gonna trade Aaron Rodgers."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.