    NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers' Agent Told Packers to Fire Gutekunst or Trade QB in 2021

    Adam WellsMay 31, 2023

    GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 08: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers drops back to pass during a game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Lions defeated the Packers 20-16. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    Aaron Rodgers tried to get Brian Gutekunst fired as general manager of the Green Bay Packers two years ago.

    Per The Athletic's Matt Schneidman, Rodgers' agent, David Dunn, called Packers president Mark Murphy early in the 2021 offseason with a request to either fire Gutekunst or trade the then-reigning NFL MVP.

    Schneidman asked Rodgers about the situation, but the quarterback deferred to his agent, who didn't respond to a request for comment.

    The Packers refused the QB's request, with Gutekunst telling reporters after the first round of the 2021 draft they are "not gonna trade Aaron Rodgers."

