NASCAR Suspends Chase Elliott for 1 Race After Intentional Crash into Denny Hamlin

NASCAR has suspended Chase Elliott for one race after deeming that he intentionally crashed into Denny Hamlin during the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Monday.

"We take this very seriously," Elton Sawyer, NASCAR's senior vice president of competition, said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (h/t NASCAR.com staff report).

"The incident that happened off Turn 4, after looking at all the available resources ... it was an intentional act by Chase, in our opinion, after reviewing all the available resources there.

"In the heat of the battle, things happen, but drivers needs to understand you have to handle that in a completely different way than hooking someone in the right rear and putting them in harm's way."

Hendrick Motorsports released a statement noting that Elliott will not appeal the decision, meaning that he will miss the Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, on Sunday. Corey LaJoie will drive the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in Elliott's place.

