Aaron Hicks, Orioles Agree to Major-League Contract After Yankees Release

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Four days after being released by the New York Yankees, Aaron Hicks has already joined another American League East club.

The Baltimore Orioles officially announced the signing of Hicks to a major-league contract:

Robert Murray of FanSided first reported the Orioles were showing "serious interest" in the 33-year-old outfielder. Jon Heyman of MLB Network and the New York Post added Hicks is "close to a deal" with the team.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde told reporters after Monday's 5-0 loss to the Cleveland Guardians that Cedric Mullins, who was removed in the eighth inning, suffered a right abductor/groin strain that would require more testing before determining if he will have to go on the injured list. The team announced Tuesday Mullins would go on the IL.

Hicks was designated for assignment by the Yankees on May 20, giving them seven days to potentially trade him. Any team that attempted to acquire the 11-year veteran would have taken on the remaining two-plus years and roughly $30 million on his contract.

The Yankees cut ties with Hicks as he was in the midst of a third straight disappointing season. His .241 wOBA ranks 168th out of 183 AL players with at least 70 plate appearances in 2023.

Since the start of 2021, Hicks owns a .209/.315/.310 slash line with 13 homers and 159 strikeouts in 561 at-bats. He's still a valuable outfielder who saved eight defensive runs in just 413 innings in left field last year.

An extended absence for Mullins would leave a huge void in center field for the Orioles. He's hitting .263/.356/.479 with eight homers and 13 stolen bases in 53 games. The 28-year-old is tied for 10th among all AL position players with 1.8 FanGraphs wins above replacement.

Hicks is at a point in his career when he probably shouldn't be playing center field regularly anymore. The Yankees stopped using him at that spot on an everyday basis last season.

Ryan McKenna could replace Mullins in center field, but adding Hicks would at least give Hyde another option to take advantage of the depth in Baltimore this season.

The Orioles have been a pleasant surprise so far. Their 34-20 record ranks second in the AL East, four games behind the Tampa Bay Rays.