Mark Sears Withdraws from 2023 NBA Draft, Will Return to Alabama for Senior Season

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears announced on Tuesday that he's returning for his senior season, bypassing the NBA draft.

In April, Sears said he would test the NBA draft waters but would maintain his college eligibility:

Sears, 21, averaged 12.5 points and 2.6 assists in his first season with the Crimson Tide after transferring from Ohio. He shot 40.6 percent from the field, 34.5 percent from three and was the team's second-leading scorer behind Brandon Miller.

He also helped lead Alabama to a 31-6 record and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, though the Crimson Tide were upset in the Sweet 16 by San Diego State.

Returning to school made sense. The Athletic's Sam Vecenie didn't rank Sears among his top 100 players on his big board from early May, while his Alabama teammates Miller (No. 3) and Noah Clowney (No. 30) both project to be first-round picks.

Alabama point guard Jahvon Quinerly and center Charles Bediako also entered their names into the draft while maintaining college eligibility. Neither appeared on Vecenie's top-100 big board, though ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeff Borzello reported last week that Bediako is expected to remain in the draft.

Quinerly will have until the May 31 deadline to withdraw from the draft and return to Alabama if that is the route he chooses to go.

Regardless, the Crimson Tide will have a far different look next season. Starting point guard Jaden Bradley and Nimari Burnett each entered the transfer portal, while Noah Gurley and Dominick Welch are out of eligibility.

Alabama's 2023 recruiting class is ranked No. 23 in the country by 247Sports' Composite Rankings, however, highlighted by a trio of 4-star forwards in Sam Walters, Kris Parker and Mouhamed Dioubate.

Guards Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and Aaron Estrada are also joining the program as transfers. And the return of Sears is certainly good news for the Crimson Tide as they look to build on last season's success.