French Open 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from Tuesday

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Thiago Seyboth Wild authored the most shocking result of the 2023 French Open so far on Tuesday, as he beat No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev in five sets.

The unseeded Brazilian, who is ranked 172nd in the world, battled back from a 2-1 deficit to beat one of the top contenders for the men's singles title in the first round.

Medvedev had a clear path to the final with Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic drawn into the top half of the bracket.

Although Medvedev has a rocky history at Roland Garros, he appeared to turn a corner on clay courts after his triumph in Rome a few weeks ago.

The bottom half of the men's singles bracket is wide open for someone such as Casper Ruud, Holger Rune, Jannik Sinner or Americans Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe to get to the final.

There were no massive upsets in the women's singles draw Tuesday.

Two-time French Open champion and top seed Iga Swiatek cruised to a straight-set win over Cristina Bucsa on Court Philippe-Chatrier right after the Medvedev upset.

2022 runner-up Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur avoided upsets in their respective first-round matches.

Gauff was one of three high-profile Americans to win Tuesday. Fritz and Tommy Paul also opened with victories, and they both should have more belief they can make deep runs at Roland Garros with Medvedev out.