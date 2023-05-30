DeAndre Hopkins Rumors: Ravens 'Did Their Homework on' WR and 'Backed Off' on Trade

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens were one of several teams rumored to be interested in trading for DeAndre Hopkins, but they opted not to pursue a deal before he was released by the Arizona Cardinals on Friday.

Per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens "did their homework" on a potential Hopkins trade but "backed off" of a deal.

Among the things Baltimore looked into were the 30-year-old's "personality fit" with the club and "what it would take in terms of draft capital and salary-cap space to make a deal work."

There was an April 26 report from Reet Manfred of 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore (h/t Kevin Eck of BaltimoreRavens.com) claiming the Ravens were "close" to trading for Hopkins.

According to Zrebiec, it didn't appear a potential trade with Arizona ever really got close to happening.

It seems as if Hopkins' contract, which had two years remaining, was a major stumbling block for clubs that wanted to acquire him. He was set to count $30.75 million against the cap in 2023, the highest amount for a wide receiver.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on the May 19 episode of SportsCenter that Hopkins was also hesitant to take a pay cut after the Ravens gave Odell Beckham Jr. a one-year deal with $15 million guaranteed.

While the Ravens could pursue Hopkins as a free agent, they've already invested a lot of resources into upgrading their receiving corps. In addition to signing Beckham, they used their first-round draft pick (No. 22 overall) to select Boston College wideout Zay Flowers.

It doesn't sound like being a late addition to the free-agent market is going to change Hopkins' desire for a lucrative contract.

Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Hopkins "currently expects to secure a significant contract on the open market."

It's unclear what would constitute a significant deal, but he could reasonably argue to be better than Chris Godwin, Amari Cooper and Mike Williams, who are all making $20 million per season on their current contracts.

Hopkins only played nine games last season due to a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs and a knee injury. The five-time Pro Bowler still finished with 64 receptions, 717 yards and three touchdowns despite his limited playing time.