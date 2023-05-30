DeAndre Hopkins Rumors: Ravens 'Did Their Homework on' WR and 'Backed Off' on Trade

DeAndre Hopkins Rumors: Ravens 'Did Their Homework on' WR and 'Backed Off' on TradeMay 30, 2023
The Baltimore Ravens were one of several teams rumored to be interested in trading for DeAndre Hopkins, but they opted not to pursue a deal before he was released by the Arizona Cardinals on Friday.
Per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens "did their homework" on a potential Hopkins trade but "backed off" of a deal.
Among the things Baltimore looked into were the 30-year-old's "personality fit" with the club and "what it would take in terms of draft capital and salary-cap space to make a deal work."
There was an April 26 report from Reet Manfred of 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore (h/t Kevin Eck of BaltimoreRavens.com) claiming the Ravens were "close" to trading for Hopkins.
According to Zrebiec, it didn't appear a potential trade with Arizona ever really got close to happening.
It seems as if Hopkins' contract, which had two years remaining, was a major stumbling block for clubs that wanted to acquire him. He was set to count $30.75 million against the cap in 2023, the highest amount for a wide receiver.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on the May 19 episode of SportsCenter that Hopkins was also hesitant to take a pay cut after the Ravens gave Odell Beckham Jr. a one-year deal with $15 million guaranteed.
While the Ravens could pursue Hopkins as a free agent, they've already invested a lot of resources into upgrading their receiving corps. In addition to signing Beckham, they used their first-round draft pick (No. 22 overall) to select Boston College wideout Zay Flowers.
It doesn't sound like being a late addition to the free-agent market is going to change Hopkins' desire for a lucrative contract.
Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Hopkins "currently expects to secure a significant contract on the open market."
It's unclear what would constitute a significant deal, but he could reasonably argue to be better than Chris Godwin, Amari Cooper and Mike Williams, who are all making $20 million per season on their current contracts.
Hopkins only played nine games last season due to a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs and a knee injury. The five-time Pro Bowler still finished with 64 receptions, 717 yards and three touchdowns despite his limited playing time.