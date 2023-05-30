Celtics Rumors: Robert Williams III 'Was Dealing with' Illness Before Game 7 vs. Heat

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III felt under the weather for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat.

Per The Athletic's Jared Weiss, Williams "was dealing with an illness" since early Monday morning before the game tipped off at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Williams only played 14 minutes in the contest, his second-lowest total of the entire postseason after playing 13 in Game 3. He came off the bench for the final five games against the Heat after starting Games 1 and 2.

Despite the illness and limited availability, Williams was one of the Celtics who performed well Monday night. The 25-year-old scored eight points on 4-of-5 shooting and grabbed six rebounds (three offensive).

Al Horford, the Celtics' starting center, scored as many points as Williams in 34 minutes. He shot 3-of-8 from the field on Monday after going 2-of-6 in the Game 6 victory.

Williams' four made field goals were one more than the other Boston bench players had in the game combined (3-of-11). He led the team with three offensive rebounds.

Boston's hopes of becoming the first team in NBA history to win a series after falling behind 3-0 came up short. The Celtics' shooting went ice cold in a 103-84 loss. They shot just 39 percent overall and went 9-of-42 from three-point range.

The Celtics went 1-3 at home in the series against Miami. They finished 5-6 in 11 games at TD Garden this postseason.