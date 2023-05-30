Jaylen Brown Rumors: 'Very Good Chance' Celtics Sign SG to New Contract amid Backlash

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Jaylen Brown's forgettable showing in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals may have little bearing on his future with the Boston Celtics.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported at the 16:57 mark of his Hoop Collective podcast he believes Brown, who's eligible for free agency in 2024, will re-sign when the moment comes.

"I would be stunned," Windhorst said about the idea of Brown and Jayson Tatum having played their last game together Monday night. "In talking to people on both sides, I think there's a very good chance they're gonna find ground on that."

Tatum offered an endorsement of his teammate immediately after Game 7.

A level of recency bias is inevitable after Brown went 8-of-23 from the field and had eight turnovers and five assists in the Celtics' 103-84 loss to the Miami Heat. For the series, he averaged 19.0 points and shot 17.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Some couldn't help but put the 26-year-old's showing within the context of his contract status.

During the regular season, Brown averaged 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists en route to earning his first All-NBA nod. Given his age, it's not like his value should precipitously fall off anytime soon.

Still, you can't help but wonder whether the two-time All-Star is the kind of cornerstone who warrants the supermax extension he's eligible to receive. In addition, losing to the Heat is bound to rehash questions about whether the Celtics need to break up the Brown/Tatum axis.

Regardless of the outcome, this offseason is shaping up to be a pivotal one for Boston.