    Jaylen Brown Rumors: 'Very Good Chance' Celtics Sign SG to New Contract amid Backlash

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 30, 2023

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 25: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics reacts against the Miami Heat during the second quarter in game five of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 25, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    Jaylen Brown's forgettable showing in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals may have little bearing on his future with the Boston Celtics.

    ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported at the 16:57 mark of his Hoop Collective podcast he believes Brown, who's eligible for free agency in 2024, will re-sign when the moment comes.

    "I would be stunned," Windhorst said about the idea of Brown and Jayson Tatum having played their last game together Monday night. "In talking to people on both sides, I think there's a very good chance they're gonna find ground on that."

    Tatum offered an endorsement of his teammate immediately after Game 7.

    Celtics on NBC Sports Boston @NBCSCeltics

    "It's extremely important."<br><br>Jayson Tatum on importance of Celtics keeping Jaylen Brown as he is up for a contract extension <a href="https://t.co/NgMo6zP7FM">pic.twitter.com/NgMo6zP7FM</a>

    A level of recency bias is inevitable after Brown went 8-of-23 from the field and had eight turnovers and five assists in the Celtics' 103-84 loss to the Miami Heat. For the series, he averaged 19.0 points and shot 17.6 percent from beyond the arc.

    Some couldn't help but put the 26-year-old's showing within the context of his contract status.

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    If you are a second team All-NBA guy and you want to be a super max guy, you can't be this big of a mess when your team's best player gets hurt.<br><br>Just brutal from Jaylen Brown.

    Jordan Moore @iJordanMoore

    not gonna lie, I'm kinda ready for the Celtics to give up on Jaylen Brown.<br><br>He's a good player but the guy just disappears in big moments I feel. <br><br>idk. maybe an overreaction.

    Brian @BrianJNBA

    Recency bias aside, it's hard to think of a more "this is not the guy" series than Jaylen in this ECF

    During the regular season, Brown averaged 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists en route to earning his first All-NBA nod. Given his age, it's not like his value should precipitously fall off anytime soon.

    Still, you can't help but wonder whether the two-time All-Star is the kind of cornerstone who warrants the supermax extension he's eligible to receive. In addition, losing to the Heat is bound to rehash questions about whether the Celtics need to break up the Brown/Tatum axis.

    Regardless of the outcome, this offseason is shaping up to be a pivotal one for Boston.