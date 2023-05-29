X

    College Baseball Regional 2023: Wake Forest Named No. 1 Overall Seed, Full Bracket

    DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 26: Brock Wilken #25 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons celebrates his home run against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the eighth inning during the ACC Baseball Championship at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on May 26, 2023 in Durham, North Carolina.
    The NCAA released the 64-team field for the Division I baseball tournament on Monday, and Wake Forest has earned the No. 1 overall seed after posting a 47-10 season.

    The next No. 1 seeds are in order, as follows: Florida, Arkansas, Clemson, LSU, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Stanford, per the Associated Press.

    The SEC dominates the field this year with 10 teams making the tournament, eight of which are hosting regionals.

    Wake Forest is a well-deserving No. 1 seed as it looks for its first national championship since 1955.

    The Demon Deacons are hitting .304 as a team, with Nick Kurtz leading the way thanks to a .379 average, 23 home runs and 63 RBI. Brock Wilken paces Wake Forest with 27 homers and 74 RBI.

    Rhett Lowder leads a dominant starting rotation with a 13-0 record and 1.69 ERA. He also has 114 strikeouts in 95.2 innings.

    The NCAA tournament begins with a double-elimination regional round hosted at a No. 1 seed's home ball field.

    The 16 winners are then paired into groups of eight for best-of-three super regional rounds. The victors there advance to the eight-team College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

    No. 2 Maryland, No. 3 Northeastern and No. 4 George Mason reside in Wake Forest's quartet, which begins Friday alongside the other 15 regionals.