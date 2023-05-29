College Baseball Regional 2023: Wake Forest Named No. 1 Overall Seed, Full Bracket

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

The NCAA released the 64-team field for the Division I baseball tournament on Monday, and Wake Forest has earned the No. 1 overall seed after posting a 47-10 season.

The next No. 1 seeds are in order, as follows: Florida, Arkansas, Clemson, LSU, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Stanford, per the Associated Press.

The SEC dominates the field this year with 10 teams making the tournament, eight of which are hosting regionals.

Wake Forest is a well-deserving No. 1 seed as it looks for its first national championship since 1955.

The Demon Deacons are hitting .304 as a team, with Nick Kurtz leading the way thanks to a .379 average, 23 home runs and 63 RBI. Brock Wilken paces Wake Forest with 27 homers and 74 RBI.

Rhett Lowder leads a dominant starting rotation with a 13-0 record and 1.69 ERA. He also has 114 strikeouts in 95.2 innings.

The NCAA tournament begins with a double-elimination regional round hosted at a No. 1 seed's home ball field.

The 16 winners are then paired into groups of eight for best-of-three super regional rounds. The victors there advance to the eight-team College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

No. 2 Maryland, No. 3 Northeastern and No. 4 George Mason reside in Wake Forest's quartet, which begins Friday alongside the other 15 regionals.