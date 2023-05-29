Jets Rumors: 'Sense Is' Quinnen Williams, NY 'Are Not That Far Apart' on New Contract

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

The New York Jets and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams may not be "that far apart" on a new contract, according to the New York Post's Brian Costello and Ryan Dunleavy.

"There is hope something could happen in the next few weeks before NFL business slows down in mid-June," the report said.

Williams is in the final year of his rookie contract and will become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

