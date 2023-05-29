X

    Jets Rumors: 'Sense Is' Quinnen Williams, NY 'Are Not That Far Apart' on New Contract

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 29, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 05: Quinnen Williams #95 of the New York Jets looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on December 05, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
    Steven Ryan/Getty Images

    The New York Jets and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams may not be "that far apart" on a new contract, according to the New York Post's Brian Costello and Ryan Dunleavy.

    "There is hope something could happen in the next few weeks before NFL business slows down in mid-June," the report said.

    Williams is in the final year of his rookie contract and will become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

