Every Top 2023 NBA Free Agent's Biggest Question Mark

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

10. Cameron Johnson (Restricted): Versatility

Cameron Johnson is a bona fide weapon as a floor-spacer and shooter. His 6'8" frame is part of what makes him a solid, switchable defensive option, too. But under a new, more restrictive cap environment, teams are likely going to save their biggest contracts for players who can also reliably create for themselves and others.

9. Josh Hart (Player Option): Shooting

For a 6'5" wing, Josh Hart is one of the game's more dynamic defenders and rebounders, but that lack of size makes shooting even more important for him than it might be for others. And though he shot 37.2 percent last season, his well-below-average 33.8 over the four seasons prior could cause some front offices some concern.

8. Draymond Green (Player Option): Portability

Draymond Green checks so many boxes. His versatile, tough-minded defense and rebounding should all travel well (assuming he travels at all). But he's also spent his entire career with the greatest shooter of all time and another player who's probably top five on that list. By merely being on the floor, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson give Green an amount of operating space that he almost certainly wouldn't get anywhere else. What happens to his playmaking in a different situation?

7. Khris Middleton (Player Option): Health

Khris Middleton only appeared in 33 games last season, but it was far from the first sign that his durability may be waning. Over the last four years, he's averaged 57.3 appearances per campaign for a variety of injuries. And he's going into his age-32 campaign. The trend isn't likely to reverse at this point.

6. Jakob Poeltl (Unrestricted): Small-Ball

The acquisition of Jakob Poeltl completely changed the Toronto Raptors' season, but his inability to command defensive attention outside the paint and career 53.6 free-throw percentage have to give teams hoping for a deep playoff run some pause. Hitting your freebies and being able to survive (or punish) small-ball lineups becomes exponentially more important in the postseason.