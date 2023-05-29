Pelicans' CJ McCollum on Zion Williamson: 'I've Had Serious Conversations with Him'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans star CJ McCollum discussed his relationship with teammate Zion Williamson and explained he's willing to be "blunt" with the two-time All-Star.

"I think one of the things he respects about me most is that I'm honest, I'm blunt, and I've never said anything to the public that I haven't said behind closed doors to him directly," he said at the 46:27 mark of The Ryen Russillo Podcast. "And the things that I say to him directly are not sugarcoated the way that I would sugarcoat it to the media or to you in the conversation."

McCollum added he and others on the team engaged in "serious conversations with him on multiple occasions" about the work that's required for a star with Williamson's obvious gifts to fulfill his potential.

The 22-year-old forward has lived up to the hype when healthy. He's averaged 25.8 points and 7.0 rebounds and shot 60.5 percent from the field through 114 appearances.

However, Williamson's broad commitment has been called into question in the past.

J.J. Redick, who played in New Orleans with Williamson, described him as a "detached teammate" during a February 2022 segment on First Take.

While he didn't reference anybody directly, many also thought McCollum had at least one clear target in mind when he said broadly after New Orleans' 2022-23 season ended that "availability is important."

"We have to be available," he told reporters. "We have to do what we need to do off the court in terms of preparation. In terms of getting treatment. In terms of getting the right type of sleep. The right hydration. The right diet. Everything has to matter to us. This is a job that is a performance-driven job."

Hall of Famer Charles Barkley offered his two cents and recounted how Moses Malone challenging him and holding him accountable helped alter the trajectory of his career.

Based on McCollum's comments, there isn't a shortage of people within the Pelicans locker room who are willing to be direct and honest with Williamson.