Bears' Position Battles to Watch Ahead of 2023 NFL Season

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Chicago Bears should be slightly better during the 2023 NFL season. Their record couldn't sink much lower after they went a league-worst 3-14 during the 2022 campaign.

However, they're still not quite a playoff-caliber team, and it will take some time before the franchise reaches that level again.

But there's more talent on Chicago's roster coming out of its active offseason. Now, it'll have to sort all these players out, determining who the starters will be and who will make the 53-man roster by the end of training camp and the preseason.

Here's a look at several Bears position battles to keep an eye on ahead of the 2023 season.