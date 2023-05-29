Browns' Position Battles to Watch Ahead of 2023 NFL Season

0 of 3

During the 2022 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns couldn't get rolling. They started 2-5—while quarterback Deshaun Watson was serving an 11-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy—and went 5-5 from there, never winning more than two consecutive games.

The Browns are hoping for better results in 2023, when they'll have Watson for a full season and plenty of talented players on both sides of the ball. Do they have enough to get back to the playoffs?



Before thinking that far ahead, Cleveland will need to get its depth chart and 53-man roster in order. And throughout training camp and the preseason, players will be competing for starting roles and for spots on the team.

Here's a look at several Browns position battles to keep an eye on ahead of the 2023 season.