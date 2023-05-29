Chiefs' Position Battles to Watch Ahead of 2023 NFL Season

0 of 3

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

As the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs are in a prime position to be a title contender again during the 2023 season. That's because they're returning most of their core, notably quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

The Chiefs have a talented roster, with many of their starting roles already set. However, not every spot will have been determined when the team begins training camp in July.

Some starting jobs will be up for grabs. There will also be competitions taking place for spots on Kansas City's 53-man roster.

Here's a look at several Chiefs position battles to keep an eye on ahead of the 2023 season.