Chiefs' Position Battles to Watch Ahead of 2023 NFL Season

Chiefs' Position Battles to Watch Ahead of 2023 NFL SeasonMay 29, 2023
As the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs are in a prime position to be a title contender again during the 2023 season. That's because they're returning most of their core, notably quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.
The Chiefs have a talented roster, with many of their starting roles already set. However, not every spot will have been determined when the team begins training camp in July.
Some starting jobs will be up for grabs. There will also be competitions taking place for spots on Kansas City's 53-man roster.
Here's a look at several Chiefs position battles to keep an eye on ahead of the 2023 season.
Right Tackle
Kansas City could have a competition for its starting right tackle. Or it may not. Because now that the team signed Donovan Smith (who has a good chance to start at left tackle), Jawaan Taylor could end up being the starter on the right side.
It originally seemed like Taylor, who was a previous free-agent signing, could be the starting left tackle to open the 2023 season. And maybe the Chiefs will have him continue to work on that side, battling with Smith for playing time.
But it seems more likely Smith and Taylor will both start. Still, that will leave Lucas Niang and rookie Wanya Morris competing for the backup right tackle spot. Maybe they'll even battle for a roster spot, as there may not be room for both to make the team.
Niang has played 19 games over his first two NFL seasons (both in Kansas City), while Morris was selected in the third round of this year's draft out of Oklahoma. Even if they both make the team and neither starts, they'll be in direct competition for potential playing time, so this could be a camp competition to watch.
Defensive End
Felix Anudike-Uzomah was the No. 31 pick in the 2023 draft. But if the former Kansas State defensive end wants to be an immediate starter, he'll have to outperform a more experienced teammate.
Earlier in the offseason, Kansas City signed Charles Omenihu, and the 25-year-old became the favorite to start opposite fellow defensive end George Karlaftis.
But Anudike-Uzomah could have an opportunity to unseat Omenihu for that job. Omenihu doesn't have a ton of starting experience himself, having made only 10 starts over his four-year career. He is coming off a 2022 season in which he recorded a career-high 4.5 sacks over 17 games for the San Francisco 49ers, though.
Can Omenihu settle into a starting role for the first time in Kansas City, or could Anudike-Uzomah burst onto the scene and take that job ahead of Week 1?
Backup QB
The backup quarterback is unlikely to play a ton, unless something happens to Mahomes. But if that does happen, the Chiefs need somebody they can rely on.
Chad Henne filled the role for much of Mahomes' career, having played for Kansas City since 2018, until he retired earlier this year. That means the new No. 2 Chiefs QB is likely to be either Blaine Gabbert or Shane Buechele.
Gabbert is an 11-year NFL veteran who spent the past three seasons serving as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' backup behind Tom Brady. Now that Gabbert is in Kansas City, he could back up another top-tier QB.
But Buechele is more familiar with the Chiefs offense, considering he spent the past two seasons as part of the team's practice squad. Maybe that will be enough to give him an edge over Gabbert throughout training camp and the preseason.