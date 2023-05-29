Le'Veon Bell Says He Smoked Marijuana Before Playing in NFL Games

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Free agent and former All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell revealed earlier this week that he used to smoke marijuana prior to playing in NFL games.

Bell, 31, was a guest on the "Steel Here," podcast, a show about the Pittsburgh Steelers, where Bell spent the majority of his career. He made the confession during the episode.

"Looking back on this, that's what I did," Bell said. "When I was playing football, I smoked, bro. Even before the games, I'd smoke and I'd go out there and run for 150, two [touchdowns]."

While the league's marijuana policy changed in 2021, Bell's actions took place while there was still a harsh suspension for any player that was caught smoking.

Bell was actually suspended for three games ahead of the 2016 season for violating the league's substance abuse policy after he missed multiple drug tests.

In his prime, Bell was one of the most dynamic players in the league, making three All-Pro teams and three Pro Bowls in nine seasons. Most of that success came in Pittsburgh, where he was drafted in 2013 and spent the first six years of his career.

During that time he had three seasons with over 1,250 yards on the ground to go along with over 600 yards in the passing game. His 2014 campaign was particularly sensational as he ended the season with a career-high in both rushing (1,361) and receiving yards (854).

Bell sat out of the 2018 season due to a contract dispute with the Steelers and landed with the New York Jets the following season where he found much less success under coach Adam Gase.

"Bro, we get to New York, and that's when you instantly find out that head coaches make a huge difference," Bell said on the podcast. "As soon as I get to New York I find that out like the first week. ... Bro, the team wasn't that great, don't get me wrong, but I feel like if Coach [Mike] Tomlin [of the Steelers] was coaching that team, we win nine games at least.

"It's to the point where [ex-Jets quarterback] Sam Darnold don't even know like the actual line's protections because he's so confused about our offense because the coach is confusing him."

Bell was released from the Jets in Oct. 2020, which came five games into the season. He ended up with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he had 82 carries for 328 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns to go along with 16 receptions for 138 receiving yards.

He split 2021 between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and hasn't played since.

Most recently, Bell entered the world of celebrity boxing, having fought three times since taking up the sport.