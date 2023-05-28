Lakers Rumors: '1 Certainty' Is LA 'Matching Anything on' Austin Reaves Contract

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves will be a restricted free agent this summer. Don't expect him to go anywhere.

NBA reporter Marc Stein, answering questions in his Substack chat, wrote that the Lakers "are matching anything on Reaves. I think we can describe that as the one certainty about their offseason."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.