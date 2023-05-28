Darby Allin Says AEW PPV Main Event Is Something He 'Strived for Since Day 1'

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Darby Allin is set to face MJF, Sammy Guevara and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry in a four-way match for MJF's AEW World Championship belt on Sunday at Double or Nothing.

This is a huge opportunity for the high-flying, death-defying Allin, who is getting his first-ever opportunity in a pay-per-view main event.

Allin spoke with TMZ Sports about the honor.

"My first ever main event in the whole entire company," Allin said. "That's something I've strived for since day one. To be the face of the company. And to be the face of the company, I really believe you need to be champion."

Allin is a two-time TNT champion who has been with AEW for four years. The 30-year-old has paid his dues and is deserving of a shot at the belt, and he understands the magnitude of the situation.

"I'm ready to rock it," Allin said.

"This Sunday is going to be special. You got a bunch of young, hungry guys. I guess we all have chips on our shoulders. We got something to prove out there. We're on last, we have to close the show. Got to bring the heat. I'm ready."

Double or Nothing will go down at 8 p.m. ET Sunday from Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena. Fans can purchase the pay-per-view via this Bleacher Report link.