Marcus Smart Credits Celtics' TopGolf Event After Game 3 for Getting 'Chemistry Back'

Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images

How do you prepare to come back from a 3-0 deficit? For Marcus Smart and the Boston Celtics, the answer was to smack some drives at Topgolf.

Following a brutal 128-102 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 3, the team appeared to be in dire straits. No team in league history has rebounded from a 3-0 deficit, and they would need to completely flip the switch in order to successfully complete the reverse sweep.

Smart said the team ventured towards Topgolf Miami and had a much needed bonding session.

Smart said the purpose of the visit was to "release the negative energy" and to "trust each other and believe in each other."

Since that meeting, the Celtics have won two straight over the Heat and look like a completely different team. They were outscored by 39 points in the first three games, but have exploded to outscore Miami by 30 in the next two.

While the momentum is a positive sign for the Celtics, the journey is far from over. Boston needs to win their next two games to advance to the NBA Finals, including Game 6 on the road in Miami.