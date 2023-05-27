Padraig Harrington Blames 'Longest Pee Ever' for Senior PGA Championship Double-Bogey

Sam Hodde/PGA of America via Getty Images

It's not uncommon to hear excuses after a misplayed golf shot, but one from Champions Tour golfer Padraig Harrington following a double-bogey is more relatable than most.

The irishman shot a 68 on the day, and his excuse for the blemish was a poorly-timed trip to the rest room that threw off his routine.

"As we are on the Champions tour, I had the longest pee ever," Harrington said. "And then I kind of rushed down the fairway and hit my shot. I just wasn't focused, I wasn't into it and I hit a bad shot in the hazard. That's my excuse. That's got to be original, I would assume."

His trip was noticed by his opponent Stewart Cink, who was mid-conversation with Harrington at the time.

"I knew he went to the restroom because I was telling a story and he dipped in," Cink said. "Must not have been a very good story, because he just had to go hit the restroom instead of listening to the rest of my story."

Before the double-bogey, Harrington was on pace to break the 54-hole scoring record at the KitchenAide Senior PGA Championship. Instead, Harrington holds a one-stroke lead over Steve Stricker going into the final round.

Harrington, Stricker and Cink will be in the final group for Round 4. They are set to tee off at noon.