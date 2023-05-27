Tom Brady Rumors: NFL Owners May Require Retirement Provision for Raiders Stake

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

With the Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback situation suddenly tumbling into disarray, there may be some calling for the team's new partial owner to step in as the starting signal caller. But there are several roadblocks in place if Tom Brady is going to suit up for the Raiders next season, according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Brady, 45, agreed to a deal to become part of the team's ownership group on May 22, but it is still pending approval from the other owners around the league.

And according to some of Bonsignore's league sources, there is a chance that the other owners make the completion of the deal contingent on Brady being "fully retired."

Brady would need 24 of the 32 owners' approval in order for the purchase to be finalized.

If for some reason there are no contingencies attached to the deal and Brady did eventually want to get back on the field, he would need the agreement of every single owner in the league to do so.

And if that falls through, he'd have to sell back his piece of the team if he wants to play.

In addition to all of that, Bonsignore pointed out that if Brady were to suit up, it would cause a lot of issues with the team's salary cap situation.

The contingency that the rest of the league might enact for Brady's deal isn't unfounded. It was just a year ago that the seven-time Super Bowl champion decided to go back on his first retirement decision and return for his 23rd professional season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

So, they may want to cover all their bases.

As for the Raiders' quarterback situation, it's a bit of a mess at the moment. Starter Jimmy Garoppolo, who signed with the team in free agency earlier this offseason, got foot surgery shortly after signing and may be out until at least training camp, according to coach Josh McDaniels.

The rest of the depth chart consists of veteran journeyman Brian Hoyer, fourth-round rookie Aidan O'Connell and Chase Garbers.