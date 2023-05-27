NBA Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo Endorsed Adrian Griffin for Bucks HC Job

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

It's probably safe to assume if you have the support of Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks are going to take a chance on you.

This was apparently the case for Adrian Griffin, who ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported is nearing a deal to replace Mike Budenholzer as the Bucks' next head coach.

B/R's Chris Haynes noted the two-time NBA MVP "vouched" for Griffin to get the job.

Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, Eric Nehm and Eric Koreen, Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton were invited by Bucks general manager Jon Horst to attend a dinner on Thursday night to discuss with the team's governorship group to discuss the head-coaching decision.

Charania, Nehm and Koreen noted Griffin was one of three finalists, along with former Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, who withdrew from consideration on Saturday, and former Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson.

The invitation for Middleton to attend the dinner is interesting because he can become a free agent this summer. The three-time All-Star has a $40.4 million player option for 2023-24.

Coming off an injury-plagued season that limited him to just 33 games this season, Middleton might be better served by opting in and hoping to rebuild his value to earn a lucrative long-term deal next offseason.

But his invitation to be involved in such a key decision at least suggests the Bucks aren't concerned about Middleton leaving.

Antetokounmpo's long-term future is a concern if the Bucks struggle in the playoffs going forward, but he's under contract for at least the next two years with a $51.9 million player option for 2025-26.

Everything the Bucks are doing right now should be about finding ways to keep Antetokounmpo happy. Whether or not he had say in Griffin's hiring, his support of the 48-year-old certainly doesn't hurt the front office's relationship with their superstar player.

Griffin is going to be a head coach for the first time. He has spent the past 15 seasons as an assistant coach with five different teams, including the previous five on Nurse's staff in Toronto.