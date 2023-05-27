Yankees' Aaron Boone Says He's 'Not Going to Change' Despite Ejections, Suspension

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone doesn't plan to alter his approach in the wake of receiving a one-game suspension for his recent string of arguments with umpires during games.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Saturday's matinee against the San Diego Padres, the 50-year-old explained he's "not going to change" anything.

"Even though I have been kicked out of a lot of games, a lot of them I make it through. So maybe just being better at knowing where that line is," he said.

Boone leads all MLB managers with four ejections this season, with three of them coming in a 10-day span from May 15-25. He was tossed from Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles after the top of the third for arguing with home-plate umpire Edwin Moscoso about the strike zone.

"He wasn't gonna deal with me," Boone told reporters after the game. "I really didn't do that much [from the dugout]. I thought there was some egregious stuff going on and he was very dismissive. … I don't think it warranted being thrown out by any means."

Since being hired by the Yankees going into the 2018 season, his 30 ejections are the most among MLB managers during that span. He's led or tied for the league lead in that category in each of the previous two years.

Boone's approach has generally led to positive results for the Yankees. He's made the playoffs in each of his first five years as the club's skipper, including two trips to the American League Championship Series in 2019 and 2022.