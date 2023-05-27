ACC Baseball Tournament 2023: Final Four Scores, Championship Bracket, Schedule

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

The Clemson Tigers and Miami Hurricanes are each one win away from an ACC baseball tournament championship and are the only thing standing in each other's way.

Saturday featured the two semifinal games, and No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Miami earned their spot in the championship contest with victories over No. 7 North Carolina and No. 1 Wake Forest, respectively. The Tar Heels were looking to defend their crown from last season when they defeated rival North Carolina State in the title game.

Here is a look at Saturday's action, as well as a schedule for Sunday.

The full ACC tournament bracket can be found at NCAA.com.

Semifinal Scores

No. 3 Clemson def. No. 7 North Carolina, 10-4

No. 4 Miami def. No. 1 Wake Forest, 7-2

Championship Game Schedule

Matchup: No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 4 Miami

Date: Sunday, May 28

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN 2

Live Stream: WatchESPN

No. 3 Clemson def. No. 7 North Carolina, 10-4

It was clear from the start that Clemson was going to advance to the championship game.

The Tigers exploded for five runs in the first inning to set the tone, and they never looked back on the way to a 10-4 win. Home runs from Billy Amick and Blake Wright highlighted the first-inning outburst, and the former was far from done.

Amick drove in two more runs during the second inning with a triple and ended up 2-for-4 with four RBI, a walk and a run scored.

Wright, Cam Cannarella, Cooper Ingle and Will Taylor tallied multiple hits as well, with the latter two combining to go 6-for-6 with four runs scored and three walks.

Tomas Frick was the lone bright spot for the Tar Heels, as he drilled two home runs in the middle of their lineup.

No. 4 Miami def. No. 1 Wake Forest, 7-2

Welcome to your moment, Yohandy Morales.

The Miami third baseman led his team to a 7-2 victory over the top-seeded Demon Deacons by going 3-for-4 with four RBI and three runs scored. He launched solo home runs in the sixth and ninth innings and started the scoring with a two-RBI single in the third.

The Hurricanes never trailed and added all the insurance they needed with three runs in the seventh, two of which came on a single from Blake Cyr.

It wasn't just the offense that impressed, as Miami's bullpen allowed a single unearned run in 6.2 innings of work. Andrew Walters closed the door in the ninth, as Wake Forest never garnered any offensive momentum after starter Karson Ligon exited.

The bullpen is somewhat taxed heading into the championship game after pitching so many innings, but it looked like a group ready to take home a title during Saturday's showing.