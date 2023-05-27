NFL Rumors: DeAndre Hopkins Expects 'Significant' FA Contract After Cardinals Release

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Despite being a late addition to free agency after being released by the Arizona Cardinals on Friday, DeAndre Hopkins isn't looking to sign a low-cost contract.

Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Hopkins is expecting a "significant" deal from a team now that he's on the open market.

While it's not a surprise that Hopkins would want to secure another lucrative deal, one of the reasons he may not have been traded is because opposing teams had concerns about the money he was owed on his deal with the Cardinals.

That contract had two years and $54.5 million remaining on it before Hopkins was released. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted on March 21 any potential trade likely would have required the five-time Pro Bowler to restructure his contract.

Florio also noted another potential complicating factor is Hopkins' work with Saint Omni. The mysterious advisor has raised concerns from the NFL, which included the league issuing a memo to all 32 teams last offseason explaining he's not an NFLPA-certified agent and thus prohibited from negotiating on behalf of players.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith and Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil have signed new deals with Omni advising them.

According to Florio, some teams might be reluctant to do business with Omni and that could impact Hopkins' market.

There are currently nine teams with at least $15 million in cap space. The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, two clubs often connected to Hopkins in trade rumors, both have less than $2 million in cap space.

The Baltimore Ravens, who have also been linked to Hopkins, have about $12.4 million available to spend.

Hopkins has only played in 19 games over the past two seasons due to injuries and a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. The 30-year-old finished 2022 with 717 yards and three touchdowns on 64 receptions in nine games.