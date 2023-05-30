Way-Too-Early 2023 Heisman Trophy Predictions and Sleepers

0 of 5

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

For the second straight year, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner will return to college football.

As a result, USC quarterback Caleb Williams is set to face the big question: Can he do it again?

In the award's history, Ohio State running back Archie Griffin remains the only two-time winner in 1974 and 1975. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young had a shot in 2022, but he fell behind Williams early and finished sixth.

Williams should open the 2023 campaign as the favorite, a title he currently holds in the offseason.

Look around the country, though, and more than a dozen quarterbacks—and a few players at other positions—join Williams as expected top contenders for the sport's highest honor in 2023.

Odds from DraftKings.