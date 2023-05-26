SEC Baseball Tournament 2023: Friday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The journey ends Friday for two more schools in the 2023 SEC baseball tournament.

No. 1 Florida and No. 2 Arkansas already earned their place in the semifinals with back-to-back victories. Soon they'll have company as No. 3 LSU battled No. 10 Texas A&M and No. 4 Vanderbilt met No. 9 Alabama.

Here's an overview of the action at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.

Friday Scores

No. 10 Texas A&M def. No. 3 LSU, 5-4

No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. No. 9 Alabama

Saturday Schedule

No. 2 Arkansas vs. No. 10 Texas A&M, 1 p.m. ET

No. 1 Florida vs. TBD, TBD

Friday Recap

Texas A&M 5, LSU 4

The Aggies sent the Tigers packing after fending off LSU's ninth-inning comeback attempt.

The A&M offense was mostly silent through the first six innings. Ty Floyd, who started for LSU, struck out seven and allowed one earned run on three hits over five innings of work. Griffin Herring then set the Aggies down in order after coming on in relief.

A double by Austin Bost put runners on second and third for Texas A&M with nobody out to open the seventh. Ryan Targac scored on a sacrifice fly by Brett Minnich to make it a 3-2 game before Max Kaufer walked.

Sam Dutton replaced Herring and threw two total pitches before making a hasty exit. That's because Hunter Haas deposited his second pitch over the left-field fence for a three-run homer to put A&M ahead 5-3.

LSU attempted to mount a last stand in the final inning.

The Tigers got runners on second and third with one out thanks to a double by Cade Beloso. Hayden Travinski scored on a wild pitch and Josh Stevenson, who pinch-ran for Beloso, moved up to third to put the game-tying run 90 feet away from the plate.

Unfortunately for LSU, that's exactly where he stayed. Evan Aschenbeck walked Jared Jones but struck out Gavin Dugas and got Brayden Jobert to foul out to end the game.

While Texas A&M is moving on in Hoover, the Tigers are left to wait for the NCAA regional draw to be made.