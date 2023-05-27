AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 26

0 of 2

AEW

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on May 26.

This is the final AEW program before Sunday's Double or Nothing pay-per-view, so in addition to all of the action, the company was making sure to hype the PPV.

This week was all about tag team action as every match was either a tag or trios bout. Most of the teams were comprised of friends, but one was a bit of an odd couple pairing.

Former rivals Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida teamed up to battle Nyla Rose and Marina Shafit.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on the go-home episode of Rampage before Double or Nothing.