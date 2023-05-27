AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 26May 27, 2023
AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 26
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on May 26.
This is the final AEW program before Sunday's Double or Nothing pay-per-view, so in addition to all of the action, the company was making sure to hype the PPV.
This week was all about tag team action as every match was either a tag or trios bout. Most of the teams were comprised of friends, but one was a bit of an odd couple pairing.
Former rivals Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida teamed up to battle Nyla Rose and Marina Shafit.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on the go-home episode of Rampage before Double or Nothing.
LFI vs. The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass
- Caster's rap was decent this week. Not his best but nowhere near his worst.
- Chris Jericho claimed he beat up Britt Baker on commentary even though it was Saraya who did it. Why would any man want to take credit for hitting a woman, especially when it's not true?
- Bowens ended up sitting in the lap of a few fans after getting knocked over the barricade by Rush.
- A closeup shot showed that Gunn was bleeding from his hand after fighting at ringside for a bit.
- Sometimes it's hard to tell if Jose is trying to be annoying or if he is actually just annoying.
- Bowens cut a promo against The House of Black to hype the Trios Championship match at Double or Nothing.
Rush, Preston Vance and Dralistico were already in the ring when the show began, but Anthony Bowens, Max Caster and Billy Gunn got a televised entrance so Caster could rap about how Rush's hair looks like pubic hair.
Bowens and Dralistico started for their teams, but they quickly tagged out to Caster and Vance after a short exchange. Daddy Ass made a big show out of tagging in and taking off his shirt when it was his turn.
La Faccion Ingobernables attacked their opponents all at once and took control as the show went to a break. Both teams had periods of control, but the heels had the upper hand a bit more than the babyfaces. Caster scored the win for his team with The Mic Drop.
A lot of AEW trios matches have a break-neck pace, but this bout actually allowed each moment to breathe. It never felt like they were rushing, even when they were having a fast-paced exchange.
The pacing allowed them to do a little storytelling, but the action in the match was down the middle. Everyone did a good job, but it's doubtful this match will be remembered next week after we get through a PPV.
Winners: The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn
Grade: B-
Notable Moments and Observations
The Gunns and Ethan Page vs. Three Jobbers,
- The Gunns' entrance is cooler than it has any right to be.
- The guy who took the finisher from The Gunns almost landed on his head.
- AEW needs to do more with Hook. He is so popular and it feels like we barely see him.
Ethan Page and The Gunns got in a little warmup against three jobbers before they battle The Hardy Party at Double or Nothing.
Even though this wasn't a total squash, it was barely more than an exhibition. The Gunns and Page easily picked up the win.
Page gave a quick promo after the match to brag about taking out Isiah Kassidy. He claimed it would be a three-on-two match this Sunday, but the Hardys showed up with Hook to prove him wrong.
The match itself didn't serve much of a purpose, but this segment allowed the Hardys to set up Hook as Kassidy's replacement, so at least it accomplished that much.
Winners: The Gunns and Ethan Page
Grade: C-
Notable Moments and Observations